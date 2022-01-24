Beto O’Rourke to Joe Biden: Stay Away from Me

Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat candidate in Texas’s gubernatorial race, said during a Friday news conference that he wants President Joe Biden to stay away from his campaign.

O’Rourke, coming off of failed campaign attempts — losing against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in 2018, and a failed presidential bid in 2020 — said he has “no interest” in receiving help from Biden or any Washington, DC politician during his campaign for governor.

“I’m not interested in any national politician — anyone outside of Texas — coming into this state to help decide the outcome of this,” O’Rourke said in his news conference, according to Dallas News. “I think we all want to make sure that we’re working with, listening to, and voting with one another here in Texas.”

Biden, who has now been in office for over a year, has been plagued with bad poll numbers after dealing with the consequences of poor decision-making during his presidency, such as a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Earlier this month, Biden received his lowest approval rating numbers since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac poll showing his job approval at only 33 percent. In November, a Trafalgar poll showed similar low polling numbers, with only 36.3 percent of likely general election voters approving of Biden’s job performance.

O’Rourke pointed to recent events in Congress and at the Supreme Court, saying, “No one in Washington, DC, right now can help us with the challenges that we have… This one is on all of us.”

