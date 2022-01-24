A proposed bill in California would allow children who are 12-years-old and above to get jabbed without parental consent, according to USA Today.

The legislation, proposed by Democrat State Sen. Scott Wiener on Thursday, would allow minors 12-years-old and above to consent to vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The bill is similar to legislation in Washington, D.C., which permits children 11-years-old and above to get vaccinated without consent from a parent. Weiner said:

Giving young people the autonomy to receive life-saving vaccines, regardless of their parents’ beliefs or work schedules, is essential for their physical and mental health. It’s unconscionable for teens to be blocked from the vaccine because a parent either refuses or cannot take their child to a vaccination site.

Wiener also took to Twitter on Friday, saying. “Unvaccinated teens are at risk, put others at risk & make schools less safe.” He then asserted that the bill will “let teens protect their health.”

I introduced new legislation (#SB866) to lower the vaccine age of consent from 18 to 12. Unvaccinated teens are at risk, put others at risk & make schools less safe. They often can’t work, participate in sports, or go to friends’ homes. Let’s let teens protect their health. — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) January 21, 2022

California already allows children in that age group to get the Human Papillomavirus and Hepatitis B vaccines without parental consent. The state also permits children 12 and above to obtain birth control, treatment for STDs, and abortions without parental consent or notification.

Republicans are largely opposed to the bill. California Assemblyman James Gallagher (R) called the proposal “another example of Democrats wanting to remove parents from the equation.”

“I think there will be bipartisan support for the proposition that parents should be involved in their kids’ health care decisions, in deciding what types of medical care and drugs they should be taking,” Gallagher said, the Associated Press reported.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school children last year, though it has not yet gone into effect.