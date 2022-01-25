Bombshells from the book, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win, by Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer, have left Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY) saying, “The Biden family is entangled with and enriched by” corrupt Chinese Communist Party officials.

Tenney tweeted out Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s article, which reports on Schweizer’s revelation that the Biden family received $31 million from five deals with Chinese businessmen closely tied to Chinese intelligence.

The Biden family is entangled with and enriched by Chinese Communist Party corrupt officials. BOMBSHELL: Biden Family Scored $31 Million from Deals with Individuals with Direct Ties to the Highest Levels of Chinese Intelligence. https://t.co/5N9YRr8VvF — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) January 24, 2022

Citing Red-Handed, Morris writes:

Multiple financiers with direct ties to Chinese intelligence partnered with Hunter Biden during and after his father’s time as Vice President — including the former head of the Ministry of State Security and the head of foreign intelligence recruitment — and some of those relationships remain intact… Schweizer explains that Beijing saw a financial relationship with the Bidens as an opening for “elite capture,” which allowed Hunter Biden to secure meetings and score major deals with people in the highest levels of Chinese financial institutions and the Chinese Communist Party — and in return they would be able to leverage the Bidens’ power for their interests.

Another shocking revelation from Red-Handed shows that donations from mainland China to the University of Pennsylvania nearly tripled after the institution announced in February of 2017 that it was opening the Biden Center, as reported by Breitbart News’s John Hayward.

“In the three years before the announcement, the university received around $15 million. In the three years after, the total was close to $40 million. The latter number is $60 million from China if you include contracts,” Schweizer writes.

Hayward reports:

Some of those donors were anonymous, but declared donors included the state-owned China Merchants Bank, and a company called Cathay Fortune owned by “a secretive Chinese billionaire who appears to have strong links with the Communist Party” named Yu Yong. Cathay Fortune is especially interesting because it has a controlling interest in China Molybdenum, a mineral producer with Chinese military contracts that teamed up with Hunter Biden’s investment fund to invest in an African copper mine.

Schweizer also documents how Hunter Biden received nearly $6 million from “a Chinese global energy company linked to a Chinese intelligence operation,” writes Kristina Wong of Breitbart News.

Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win is on sale now. Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) is also the author of Throw Them All Out, Clinton Cash, and Secret Empires.