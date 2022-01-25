Poll: 59 Percent Disapprove of the Democrat-Led Congress

The most recent Harvard-Harris poll showed that 59 percent of registered voters disapprove of how the Democrat-controlled Congress is doing its job, while 30 percent strongly disapprove.

Only 30 percent of the poll respondents said they approve of how the Democrat-controlled Congress is doing its job. Eleven percent said they “don’t know” or are “not sure.”

Additionally, the poll found 48 percent approve of how the Republican party has handled their job. There was also 52 percent who disapproved of the Republican party’s job. But, it is lower than the Democrats’ 60 percent disapproval, who currently control Congress and have the power of the majority.

When the respondents were asked about the Democrat party going too far to the left, 28 percent said the party is “just about right,” while 25 percent said “not far enough,” and 47 percent said they are “too far to the left.”

As a result, when the respondents were asked who they would vote for if the congressional elections were held “today,” the Republicans led by six points. Forty-seven percent of the respondents said they would vote for the Democrats, while 53 percent would vote for the Republicans.

The monthly Harvard-Harris poll was taken January 19 and 20. There were 1,815 registered voters asked to respond to questions.

The poll is a bad sign for the Democrats in Congress, who need to defend their extremely slim majorities in the upcoming midterm election. Midterm elections, such as the one later this year, are not only a reflection on the president’s party but a reflection on the Democrat’s control of Washington.

While not on the ballot, President Joe Biden has had a rough start to his presidency.

In the first year, Biden has been plagued with bad poll numbers in the low thirties due to poor decision-making, such as a supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

