A plurality of Americans say they back a “Republican supporting Trump’s policies” in a potential presidential candidate, an RMG Research/Scott Rasmussen survey released this week found.

They survey presented the following scenario to respondents:

Suppose you had a choice between four presidential candidates. All four had equal skills and temperament. Would you prefer a Republican who supported policies like President Trump, a more traditional Republican, a Democrat who supported policies similar to Senator Bernie Sanders, or a more traditional Democrat?

Of those choices, a plurality, 30 percent, said they would support a Republican supporting Trump’s policies, compared to 17 percent who said a “more traditional Republican,” reinforcing the fact that former President Trump continues to have a firm influence on the direction of the GOP.

Meanwhile, 21 percent said they would support a Democrat “supporting Sanders’ policies,” while 19 percent said a “more traditional Democrat. Overall, 13 percent said they are not sure.

The survey, taken January 18-19, 2022, among 1,200 registered voters, has a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

It comes as Trump continues to dominate in survey after survey of hypothetical 2024 Republican Primary matchups. In every scenario, Trump leads by double-digits, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) typically falls in a distant second place.

A McLaughlin & Associates survey released last week, for example, showed Trump leading his potential challenges by 40 points:

GOP Presidential Polling: Trump: 53%

DeSantis: 13%

Pence: 9%

Haley: 4%

Romney: 3%

Owens: 2%

Rubio: 2% McLaughlin / January 18, 2022 / n=468 / Onlinehttps://t.co/OnEooPIlLn — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) January 19, 2022

What is more, that same survey found Trump besting Joe Biden in a potential 2024 head-to-head matchup, leading 49 percent to Biden’s 44 percent.

Sergio Gor, president of Winning Team Publishing, spoke with Breitbart News Saturday discussing the immense popularity of Trump’s most recent book, Our Journey Together, which he said 200,000 copies in the first six weeks alone, once again speaking to his influence in the country.

“We can’t keep up with the demand. A lot of the retailers want it. A lot of stores want it,” he said, noting the supply chain issues and paper shortage in Biden’s America affecting distribution.

While Trump has yet to officially say if he is running in 2024, many suspect he will.

“Obviously, he is certainly, certainly considering it,” Sam Nunberg, former aide to President Trump, told Breitbart News Saturday in November.

“He seems to have his ducks in a row. I thought it was extremely smart that his Super PAC has already made hires in Iowa,” he continued, later adding that he believes Trump will run.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former Deputy Assistant to former President Donald Trump, appeared on Breitbart News Saturday in December and offered a similar assessment of Trump’s 2024 prospects.

“You know he’s running, I know he’s running. It’s just the question of when he announces, Matt,” Gorka said

