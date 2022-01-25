A Philadelphia police officer’s son was allegedly followed as he headed home from work Monday and shot to death after stopping at a corner store.

CBS Philadelphia reports 23-year-old Hyram Hill left his workplace, “where he was a bouncer,” and was followed by two people who allegedly shot him to death at a corner store a short time later.

Hill, the son of an officer in the city’s 12th District, was shot nine times.

New information coming up at 6 in the fatal shooting of Hyram Hill, 23, and son of a Philadelphia Police officer. Sources tell me two shooters followed him from his workplace where he was a bouncer, and shot him when he stopped at a corner store at Broad and Allegheny @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 24, 2022

FOX 29 notes that Hill was shot “in his chest, arm, abdomen and back.”

6 ABC indicates that one of the gunmen allegedly went “through the Hill’s pockets after he was shot.”

Hill was taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News reported that Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia set an annual record with 562 homicides in 2021.

Approximately 2,200 people have been shot during 2021 in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia. https://t.co/sIirs7TgGn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 27, 2021

