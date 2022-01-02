Democrat-Run Philadelphia Set Homicide Record in 2021

Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia set a record with 562 homicides for the year in 2021.

NBC reported that the 562 homicides represent “the most in the city’s history.”

By contrast, there were 499 homicides in Philadelphia in 2020 and just over 350 in 2019.

Another way to understand the surge in Philadelphia gun violence is to note that Philly saw more murders that “far more populous cities in 2021, including New York and Los Angeles.”

On December 27, 2021, Breitbart News noted that the overall total of shooting victims in Philadelphia–fatal and non-fatal shootings combined–was approximately 2,200.

Approximately 2,200 people have been shot during 2021 in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia. https://t.co/sIirs7TgGn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 27, 2021

Breitbart News observed that 2021 was the deadliest year in a quarter century in Democrat-run Chicago and homicides hit a 15-year high in 2021 in Democrat-run Los Angeles.

