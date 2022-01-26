Donald Trump Boasts He Is 45th and 47th President

President Donald Trump boasted Wednesday he is both the 45th and the 47th president of the United States in a golf course video spreading on social media.

The video features Trump setting his tee before hitting a drive off of his Trump National golf course.

“First on tee, 45th President of the United States,” the person filming the video comments.

“45th and 47th,” Trump replies before hitting his drive and his golfing partners applaud their approval of the idea and the drive.

After driving the ball out of sight, Trump reminds his partner to keep the ball low, due to the wind on the course.

Trump’s offhand comment on the course is one of the strongest signals to his supporters that he will run for president again in 2024.

President Joe Biden continues suffering record-low approval ratings after his first year as president.

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted between January 19-20 showed that Trump leads Biden in a potential 2024 matchup by six points.

Trump is prevented from officially announcing a 2024 campaign, as he continues to raise and spend money from his Save America political action committee.

The former president has expressed his frustration with the rules, telling supporters only they will be very happy with his decision about his political future.

“I can’t really because of campaign finance rules, regulations, very complicated, very stiff, and frankly very antiquated if you want to know the truth. It’s ridiculous,” he said in an interview with Michael Savage when asked about 2024.

When Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Trump if he had made up his mind, regardless of his decision, he replied, “Yes.”