A neighbor of the Reno, Nevada, homeowner who shot and killed an alleged intruder Saturday points out sometimes “you just gotta do what you gotta do to survive.”

NEWS 4 reports police responded around 10 p.m. Saturday to a report an alleged intruder had been shot.

They arrived to find the suspect dead at the scene.

8 ABC notes neighbors of the homeowner who shot shot the suspect were surprised to hear of the alleged intrusion, noting that the neighborhood was usually quiet.

Neighbor Joe Malfa said, “Kind of shocked because that usually doesn’t happen in this neighborhood at all,”

Malfa defended the homeowner for shooting, saying, “In some cases you just gotta do what you gotta do to survive and I think in this case, maybe the homeowner had to do that.”

Neighbor Adam Thompson added, “Everyone here usually has each other’s backs too,” said Adam Thompson. “It’s a very communal neighborhood.”

The homeowner was not charged in the shooting, as police indicated it appears to be a case of self-defense.

