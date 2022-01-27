The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) exposed Arizona Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s “liberal voting record to the voters of Arizona’s new 2nd Congressional District” in a new campaign ad.

The NRCC’s attack ad is meant to highlight O’Halleran’s votes to support the trillions of dollars in wasteful spending from this party in the House and the record-high inflation affecting Americans across the country.

“Arizonans are suffering from the highest inflation in four decades, but Tom doesn’t even care,” the ad’s narrator stated. “O’Halleran voted for trillions in wasteful spending that have made inflation even worse because Tom O’Halleran works for Nancy Pelosi 100 percent, not Arizona. Arizonians can’t afford another two years of higher costs.

Watch:

Two of the major spending bills that Democrats brought forth last year were the $1.2 trillion, 2,702-page so-called bipartisan infrastructure, which was signed into law on November 15, 2021 — and the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act (BBB) — also known as the Democrats’ reconciliation infrastructure bill, which only passed in the House.

A budget model from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School showed that inflation cost families an additional $3,500 last year, meaning they would have to spend that much more to keep up with their normal yearly expenses, based on 2019 and 2020 spending, which ultimately impacted low-income families the hardest.

“Lower-income groups spent relatively more on food, energy, and shelter, while higher-income groups spent relatively more on other commodities and services,” the Wharton study states.

“US consumer prices rose last month at a rate not seen in nearly 40 years… underscoring how inflation threatens the world’s largest economy and President Joe Biden’s public support,” AFP reported when inflation hit the highest level in nearly 40 years.

However, in a Bloomberg Government report from September, O’Halleran said that he did not see the level of spending from the Democrats to be an issue for voters.

“Inflation is not out of control,” O’Halleran said. “It won’t be out of control because this money is not going to be spent for a number of years.”

Torunn Sinclair, a spokeswoman from the NRCC, said, “Arizonans are paying more for everything because of Tom O’Halleran’s reckless spending.”

