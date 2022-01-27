Watch Live: Joe Biden Speaks on Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer

President Joe Biden on Thursday will speak at the White House on the retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Breyer will attend Biden’s remarks, which are scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Biden will likely celebrate Breyer’s legacy and preview what kind of justice he plans to nominate to replace him.

This will be Biden’s first nomination for a member of the Supreme Court.

During the 2020 campaign, he promised to nominate a black woman to the court, a promise that the White House has said he intends to keep.