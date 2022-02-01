Florida Poll: Joe Biden Trails Hillary Clinton in Primary Race

President Joe Biden has polled behind Hillary Clinton in a hypothetical Florida Democrat primary, along with trailing former President Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a Florida general election matchup, a Tuesday Suffolk University/USA Today poll revealed.

The poll finds that if Hillary jumped into the 2024 presidential race, she leads Biden in the battleground state of Florida by three points (46-43 percent).

If Hillary decides not to run in 2024 and Biden becomes the Democrat nominee, both Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis polled greater than Biden in a head-to-head Florida matchup.

Trump holds a three-point advantage over Biden in Florida (47-44 percent), while DeSantis holds a margin of eight percentage points over Biden (52-44 percent).

If DeSantis were to enter the presidential Republican primary race in Florida against Trump, the former president from Palm Beach holds a seven-point lead against the presiding governor.

Suffolk University/USA TODAY Network poll of likely midterm voters in Florida: Hypothetical Ballot Test President 2024: DeSantis 52

Biden 44 Trump 47

Biden 44 GOP Primary Subset:

Trump 47

DeSantis 40 Dem Primary Subset:

Clinton 46

Biden 43 — David Paleologos (@davidpaleologos) February 1, 2022

On Monday evening, Hillary Clinton reportedly held a Senate fundraising event for Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), while numerous other Democrats have distanced themselves from Biden preceding the midterm elections.

In recent weeks, Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, and Pennsylvania Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro have ignored Biden’s willingness to campaign with them.

Biden’s nationwide overall approval rating is at 33 percent among voters and 25 percent among independent voters.

Biden’s approval rating is also very poor in Florida. Just 39 percent of respondents approve of Biden, while 53 percent disapprove.

“By a 30 point margin – 58%-28% – the poll says voters in Florida believe the nation as a whole is on the wrong track, and a full 57% disapprove of the president’s handling of the economy,” the Suffolk University/USA Today poll reported.

While Biden appears vulnerable in the Sunshine State, neither Ron DeSantis nor Donald Trump has announced a presidential bid, though Trump recently quipped at a golf match that he is the 45th and 47th president.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø