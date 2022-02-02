12 Shot, 3 Fatally, on Tuesday Alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Twelve people were shot, three of them fatally, on Tuesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

FOX 32 reports the first of the fatal shootings occurred around 6 a.m. in “the 900 block of East 79th Street.” Two people were killed in the incident, 67-year-old Gloria Binder and 42-year-old Erskine Binder, both of whom were shot multiple times.

ABC 7 notes that Gloria was a grandmother and Erskine was her son.

Gloria’s granddaughter, Camelia, spoke to the press, saying, “You took not one, but two people from us at one time. Was it that serious, though? If it was the money that you wanted or whatever it was, you all took two people from me!”

FOX 32 observed Tuesday’s third shooting fatality occurred at 4:15 p.m., when a 59-year-old woman was shot and killed by an errant bullet during a gun battle between a security guard and an unidentified male.

The woman was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene. The security guard was shot and wounded.

Breitbart News pointed out that at least 17 people were shot over the weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago, and three of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.