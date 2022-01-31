At Least 17 Shot During Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during the 90th Winter Meeting of USCM on January 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Conference of Mayors held its annual winter meeting to hear from Congressional leaders, Biden Administration officials, and other experts to discuss the best ways …
Alex Wong/Getty
AWR Hawkins

Seventeen people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the three shooting fatalities was discovered at 6 p.m. Saturday, when police found an unresponsive man “inside a store in the 11600-block of South Halsted Street.” The man had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday police responded to a 911 call and found a man with a gunshot wound at a park “in the 6400-block of South Saint Louis Avenue.” The 23-year-old man had been shot in the back of his head and died from his wounds.

The third fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, when a 36-year-old man was shot and killed “in the 4500-block of West Grenshaw Street.”

NBC 5 notes two teenagers–a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old–were among the weekend’s wounded in Chicago. The two were shot Saturday while allegedly conducting a drug deal. Both teens were hospitalized in critical condition.

Breitbart News reported that 22 people were shot, five of them fatally, in Chicago during the weekend of January 21-23, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.