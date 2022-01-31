At Least 17 Shot During Weekend in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Seventeen people were shot, three of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the three shooting fatalities was discovered at 6 p.m. Saturday, when police found an unresponsive man “inside a store in the 11600-block of South Halsted Street.” The man had been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday police responded to a 911 call and found a man with a gunshot wound at a park “in the 6400-block of South Saint Louis Avenue.” The 23-year-old man had been shot in the back of his head and died from his wounds.

The third fatal shooting of the weekend occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, when a 36-year-old man was shot and killed “in the 4500-block of West Grenshaw Street.”

NBC 5 notes two teenagers–a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old–were among the weekend’s wounded in Chicago. The two were shot Saturday while allegedly conducting a drug deal. Both teens were hospitalized in critical condition.

Breitbart News reported that 22 people were shot, five of them fatally, in Chicago during the weekend of January 21-23, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.