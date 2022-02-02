Poll: Americans Say Biden Is Not a ‘Strong Leader’

Most Americans have an unfavorable view of President Joe Biden and say he is not a strong leader, The Economist/YouGov survey released this week found.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said they do not have a favorable view of Biden, compared to 36 percent who said they do. When asked if they believe Biden is a “strong leader,” 58 percent said “no,” while less than one-third, 30 percent, said “yes.” A plurality of respondents, 48 percent, said they do not believe Biden is honest or trustworthy, while 39 percent said he is.

When asked specifically how Biden is handling his job as president, 42 percent approve, compared to 49 percent who disapprove. What is more, a majority, 52 percent, said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of jobs and the economy, and of those, 36 percent “strongly” disapprove.

Additionally, the survey found that half are not confident in Biden’s ability to “deal wisely with an international crisis,” and a plurality, 45 percent, say they believe Biden “says what he thinks people want to hear” rather than saying what he believes.

The overreaching theme is doubts about Biden, as 61 percent said they do not believe he will be able to bring the country together as present — a key promise he made during his presidential campaign, which focused around the concept of “unity.”

The survey coincides with a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday that found voters rating Biden far below former President Donald Trump and asserting the sitting president will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history.

As Breitbart News reported:

“Will President Joe Biden be remembered as one of the best presidents or one of the worst presidents in American history?” the survey asked, applying the question to Trump and Obama as well. Overall, a majority, 54 percent, said Biden will be remembered as one of the worst presidents, compared to 33 percent who said the same for Obama and 43 percent who said the same for Trump. However, just 15 percent deemed Biden “one of the best presidents” — far below the 41 percent who said Trump will be remembered as one of the best presidents in U.S. history. Trump’s score hit higher than Obama’s as well, as 34 percent said Obama would be remembered as one of the best presidents.

The Economist/YouGov survey, taken January 29- February 1, 2022, among 1,500 U.S. citizens, has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percent.