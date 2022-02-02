U.S. voters rank President Joe Biden far below former President Donald Trump in terms of who they believe will be remembered as one of the “best” presidents in American history, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents to rank Biden, as well as former presidents Trump and Barack Obama.

“Will President Joe Biden be remembered as one of the best presidents or one of the worst presidents in American history?” the survey asked, applying the question to Trump and Obama as well.

Overall, a majority, 54 percent, said Biden will be remembered as one of the worst presidents, compared to 33 percent who said the same for Obama and 43 percent who said the same for Trump. However, just 15 percent deemed Biden “one of the best presidents” — far below the 41 percent who said Trump will be remembered as one of the best presidents in U.S. history. Trump’s score hit higher than Obama’s as well, as 34 percent said Obama would be remembered as one of the best presidents.

According to Rasmussen Reports:

As might be expected, Democrats rate Biden better than do other voters. Still only 27% of Democratic voters believe Biden will be remembered as one of the best presidents in American history, while 28% think he’s one of the worst presidents and 39% say the Biden presidency will be remembered as about average. By comparison, 57% of Democrats think Obama will be remembered as one of America’s best presidents, as do 17% of Republicans and 26% of voters not affiliated with either major party. … Predictably, Trump is rated much higher than Biden by GOP voters, 68% of whom say Trump will be remembered as one of America’s best presidents. Thirty-eight percent (38%) of unaffiliated voters and even 18% of Democrats share that view. Sixty-eight percent (68%) of Democrats, 42% of unaffiliated voters and 16% of Republicans think Trump will be remembered as one of the worst presidents in American history.

The survey, taken January 30-31, 2022, among 1,000 likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent

It comes on the heels of a series of recent surveys, showing Trump besting Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchups as the sitting president continues to struggle with rampant inflation and a supply chain crisis while continuing to push for coronavirus mandates, one of which the Supreme Court struck down last month.