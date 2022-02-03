Another notable Vice President Kamala Harris staffer will reportedly depart the White House at the end of the month.
Kate Childs Graham, director of speechwriting for Harris, will leave the vice president’s side, the fifth staffer to due so in recent months, the New York Times reported.
Harris’s office, which has been tossed to and fro by “disorder, bad press, and, at times, internal frictions” because of Harris’s reported “abusive environment,” where staffers have been “treated like shit,” has had a slew of resignations and departures in recent months during political resets.
She is mulling a heavier media schedule after months of looking warily at such engagements. She is looking to benefit from an extensive schedule of midterm campaigning that aides hope will revive Democrats’ faith in her political skills and popular appeal.
…The changes large and small come at a pivotal point for the first woman to hold the vice presidency, and the first person of Black and Asian descent, according to White House and vice-presidential aides and supporters inside and outside the Beltway. Many spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks.
“And I haven’t been to Europe,” Harris gaffed.
.@LesterHoltNBC in NBC News Exclusive: “You haven’t been to the border.”
Vice President Kamala Harris: “And I haven’t been to Europe.” pic.twitter.com/ryjkhb69GX
— The Recount (@therecount) June 8, 2021
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.