Ipsos Poll: Joe Biden Disapproval Rises 6 Points in One Week, Lowest Approval Since Inauguration

President Joe Biden’s disapproval rating rose six percentage points in one week alone as his approval continues to take a tumble, hitting its lowest point since taking office, a Reuters/Ipsos survey released this week discovered.

The survey found a majority of Americans, 56 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job performance. That reflects a six-point jump from the 50 percent who disapproved last week. What is more, his approval sank to 41 percent, which the survey identified as his “lowest rating for the Ipsos tracker since he was inaugurated.”

Interestingly, Biden’s cratering approval ratings are largely driven by dissatisfaction among the Democrat base, as his approval among Democrats dropped 11 percentage points in one week, tanking from 82 percent approval to 71 percent.

“Republicans remain extremely critical of Biden, with just 14% reporting they approve. Independents are also dissatisfied, with just one-third (34%) approving this week,” the survey added.

The Democrat-led Congress is not faring any better than Biden, as congressional approval sank to 18 percent, according to a recent Gallup poll. That is down from the highest approval it received in more than a decade in that particular poll, which occurred in March 2021, having 36 percent support. Like Biden, the Democrat-led Congress is also seeing dismal approval ratings from its own base.

As Breitbart News reported:

However, the latest five-point decline from the congressional approval could primarily be attributed to the sizeable ten-point decline from the Democrat respondents, who are now at 26 percent. In comparison, independent respondents also showed a sharp five-point decrease and are now at 17 percent. The Republican respondents have shown constant disapproval with the Democrat-controlled chambers and are at a nine percent approval, slightly up from the seven percent they were previously at.

The Reuters/Ipsos survey, taken February 2-3, 3033, among 1,005 American adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.