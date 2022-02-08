Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) campaign paid $170,000 to an “anti-Israel activist” who has “called for defunding the police multiple times,” Fox News reported on Tuesday.

The outlet found:

Tlaib’s campaign has paid $147,000 to Unbought Power LLC, a political consulting and advocacy firm run by Rasha Mubarak, since March 2020. Tlaib’s leadership PAC, Rooted in Community Leadership, which lists Mubarak as a “treasurer,” has paid Unbought Power another $23,000 since October 2020, according to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings reviewed by Fox News Digital.

According to the report, Mubarak is a Palestinian Muslim American “community activist” who has made anti-Israel statements online, including calling Israel an “apartheid state.”

“These aren’t clashes— it’s an ongoing occupation. These aren’t evictions— they are forced expulsions,” Mubarak tweeted last summer. “This isn’t a conflict— it’s settler colonialism, it’s ethnic cleansing, it’s oppression, it’s apartheid.”

“Say it loud. Say it clear. Palestine will be FREE. #SaveSheikhJarrah,” she wrote.

These aren’t clashes— it’s an ongoing occupation These aren’t evictions— they are forced expulsions This isn’t a conflict— it’s settler colonialism, it’s ethnic cleansing, it’s oppression, it’s apartheid Say it loud. Say it clear. Palestine will be FREE🕊#SaveSheikhJarrah ✌🏽 — Rasha (@RashaMK) May 8, 2021

In September last year, Mubarak tweeted at Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), who is Jewish, and slammed him for disagreeing with Tlaib that Israel is an apartheid state:

Oh look it’s @RepTedDeutch throwing another tantrum. He used his time to attack @RashidaTlaib for underscoring facts also made by Human Rights Watch & @btselem — Israel is indeed an apartheid state. He’s flustered bc how else does one rebuttal the truth? Bullying & disparagement.

Oh look it's @RepTedDeutch throwing another tantrum. He used his time to attack @RashidaTlaib for underscoring facts also made by Human Rights Watch & @btselem — Israel is indeed an apartheid state. He's flustered bc how else does one rebuttal the truth? Bullying & disparagement https://t.co/PfVWc9R5rp — Rasha (@RashaMK) September 23, 2021

Mubarak has also repeatedly said on social media that the United States should “abolish the police” and that she is an “abolitionist” regarding police. In 2020, she tweeted saying Orange County should “defund the police,” according to the report.

Tlaib’s campaign and Unbought Power did not respond to Fox News’s request for comment.

Eric Ventimiglia, executive director for Michigan Rising Action, released a statement following Fox News’s report saying that giving funds to an “anti-police” and “anti-Israel group” is “dangerous for the community she represents and fuels attacks on Michigan’s Jewish community.”

“Anti-semitism is gripping our nation because so-called ‘leaders’ like Rashida Tlaib use their platform to push their hateful agenda,” Ventimiglia said.