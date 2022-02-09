Communist China’s so-called “closed-loop” coronavirus Olympic bubble on Wednesday has been reportedly popped by 465 Chinese Coronavirus cases thus far.

According to the New York Times, of the 465 positive cases, 159 are among athletes and team members. Participants have either been infected at the airport or inside Communist China’s “closed-loop,” which is sealed off from Beijing and undergoes regular testing.

Among those infected is four-time Olympian bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor, who was the USA’s opening ceremony flagbearer, Forbes reported. Taylor reportedly became asymptomatic in Communist China two days after arriving at the Beijing Olympics.

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 04: A member of the People’s Liberation Army stands on patrol outside a building as a member of the media travels on a bus in a closed-loop bubble on February 04, 2022, in Beijing, China. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images)

Before Taylor arrived in Communist China, she was told that everything would be safe inside the “closed-loop,” but the Chinese coronavirus has even penetrated China’s strictest protocols.

“Everything I was told was, ‘Just get inside the bubble — once you get inside the bubble, you’re good,’” she told the Washington Post.

Xi Jinping and the CCP's Olympic Games are quickly spiraling into a total–and very dangerous–disaster: *Lowest opening ceremony ratings ever.

*Local Chinese city now on lockdown.

*Athletes contracting Covid:https://t.co/xegpoF1X50 — Michael Johns (@michaeljohns) February 9, 2022

To leave the tightly guarded quarantine isolation facility and compete in her next event on February 13, Taylor must test negative two times in a row or miss the event. If Taylor had contracted the virus and had symptoms, she would have been locked away in a hospital.

A guard is seen behind fences delineating the closed-loop bubble’ set up by China as a preventative measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital on January 29, 2022. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Outside the so-called “closed-loop,” Beijing reportedly reached its largest number of coronavirus infections in over 18 months, though it is thought Communist China does not accurately report coronavirus infections.

The Times‘ Chinese coronavirus tracker only reported 128 nationwide coronavirus cases on February 8 in a country with over 1.4 billion people.

