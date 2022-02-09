Nevada Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, renewed his demand to eliminate mask mandates in his state on Wednesday, slamming the Democrats for not removing them already.

“As I’ve said consistently since the start of this pandemic, Nevadans are sick and tired of woke Democrats pushing mandates that don’t work,” Laxalt said in a statement, defending the people in his state he hopes to represent if he is to unseat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) successfully.

“Even as liberals in California and Illinois begin rolling back their useless mask mandates, the out-of-touch Democrats running our state are clinging to this failed policy at the expense of students who are forced to mask up just to go to class,” Laxalt continued. “All the while, our incumbent Democrat Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won’t say a word to oppose her party’s reckless agenda.”

The Republican added while other states are starting to eliminate their mask mandates, Nevada will soon be the last one. Laxalt said, “it will be fascinating to see how they justify the science behind such a clearly political decision. We should not wait; it’s time to unmask Nevada and repeal these mandates.”

Laxalt, in his statement, also called out Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, for saying she would only support the unmasking of children in schools when three is zero coronavirus transmission.

The RNC Research Department published an on-air exchange of Weingarten on MSNBC’s Morning Joe stating that spread of the coronavirus needs to be “low enough” so that there’s no transmission in schools before the mask mandate is taken away.

“I am in favor of an off-ramp on masks,” Weingarten said. “The real issue becomes, is the spread low enough so that there’s no dissemination and transmission in schools?”

Teachers’ Union Boss Randi Weingarten says she will only support unmasking kids when there is ZERO COVID transmission. pic.twitter.com/MNk2dBwdzJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 8, 2022

Breitbart News’s Wendell Husebø described the Democrats’ mask hypocrisy:

The Democrats’ hypocrisy of mask politics comes as the science of coronavirus transmission has not changed. Democrat politicians are not more or less immune to coronavirus than Republicans are, but Democrat politicians are the individuals who constantly violate Democrat masking rules. Moreover, though the science of coronavirus transmission has not changed, some Democrat-controlled states are beginning to ease mask mandates. New Jersey, Oregon, Delaware, and California are set to ease the mandates. … The Democrat pivot towards easing coronavirus mandates comes as Americans are less interested in the virus and more concerned about President Biden’s struggling economy. As such, with the midterms approaching in November, the White House is looking to move away from the coronavirus topic and towards improving the economy, which has been wrecked by coronavirus mandates.

In December, a poll was conducted on behalf of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), showing Laxalt with a four-point lead over the Democrat incumbent he’s looking to unseat, 46 percent to 42 percent. Another December poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group also showed that Laxalt led Masto, 44.1 percent to 40.9 percent.

Additionally, in the race, where Laxalt appears to be leading Masto, the Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics also moved the seat from “Leans Democrat” to “Toss-up.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.