Boston schools will continue to force children to wear masks in school despite Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) lifting the school mask mandate beginning February 28, as Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (D) claims children want to remain masked up beyond that date.

“Given the extremely low risk to young people, the widespread availability and the proven effectiveness of vaccines, and the distribution of accurate test protocols, and tests, it’s time to give our kids a sense of normalcy and lift the mask mandate on a statewide basis for schools,” Baker announced during a press conference this week, after several other governors made similar announcements.

Boston Public Schools (BPS), however, will keep its mask mandate in place, as the mayor proclaims that children want it longer.

“Boston Public Schools is reviewing today’s announcement from state officials on masking in schools,” BPS said in a statement following Baker’s announcement.

“We remain in close contact with our partners at the Boston Public Health Commission and will continue our masking requirements for students and staff in our schools and on our school buses,” it added.

Wu took to social media Wednesday night, revealing that she met with “70+ of our most engaged high schoolers in Boston” who apparently want to remained masked up beyond February 28:

Tonight I met with 70+ of our most engaged high schoolers in Boston. When asked how many believe we should keep masks on beyond 2/28 in @BostonSchools: pic.twitter.com/HktpIKDJFT — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) February 10, 2022

Tell me you never interact with Boston’s young people without telling me…😂 https://t.co/FO4hVP58mh — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) February 10, 2022

NEW: Mayor Michelle Wu tells us Boston Public Schools will not lift its mask mandate on February 28. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/ds9EZdqXZb — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) February 10, 2022

Wu has stood as one of the strictest local leaders in terms of mandates as of late, banning unvaccinated individuals from theaters, sports arenas, bars, restaurants, and gyms.