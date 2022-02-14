Alleged Intruder Turns on Bedroom Light, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged intruder broke into a West Palm Beach, Florida, home just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning, turned on the bedroom light before being shot and fatally wounded by a homeowner.

WPTV reports the alleged intruder was shot “after startling sleeping couple.”

WPBF notes there was a “verbal confrontation” between one of the homeowner and the alleged intruder after the light was turned on, and that confrontation was followed by a gunshot.

The wounded suspect was taken a hospital and pronounced dead.

The homeowners were not harmed.

850 WFTL pointed out that the sleeping couple did not know the intruder.

