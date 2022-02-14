D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Still Forcing Children to Mask Up in School

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser is still forcing children to mask up in school despite lifting the bulk of the city’s indoor mask requirements, she announced Monday.

Beginning March 1, masks will no longer be required in indoor establishments such as restaurants, bars, gyms, and grocery stories. However, the Democrat mayor made it clear that masks will continue to be required in a variety of other settings, including congregate facilities, healthcare facilities, and in schools, forcing children to continue the restrictive practice:

On March 1, masks will continue to be required at a number of locations, including schools. pic.twitter.com/c8Fwfy15sk — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) February 14, 2022

The news comes as several blue states announce plans to lift mask requirements — both statewide indoor mask mandates as well as school mask requirements. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R), for instance, announced last week that the statewide mask requirement for schools will not extend beyond February 28. Connecticut’s state-sanctioned school mask mandate is expected to expire that day as well.

However, some leftists continue to contend that children should remain masked up in school as left-wing elites forgo masks themselves when it is convenient to do so. Georgia’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made headlines this month after smiling maskless, flanked by several muzzled children during a visit to Glennwood Elementary School in Decatur:

Self-righteous politicians show off their smile as they force your children to be muzzled all day, set back years in their development, and carry the burden of a pandemic that was never at high risk to them. Stacey Abrams is an enemy to Georgia's families. pic.twitter.com/57U1daKJol — American Principles 🇺🇸 (@approject) February 6, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was also spotted this month conducting business maskless as he continues to defend forcing New York City schoolchildren to mask up:

All the while, President Biden is effectively forcing children to wear masks on buses, even in states that lifted restrictions, due to federal rules.