President Joe Biden’s job performance rating is severely underwater in the blue state of California, according to the CIVIQS rolling job approval average.

Fifty percent of California respondents disapproved of Biden’s job performance, hitting a new high after his being in office for over a year. There were only 40 percent who said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with ten percent saying they were undecided.

Biden’s net approval in California is negative ten percent.

Since then, the president has gone through a year of bad policies and very few political wins. The majority of Biden’s legislative agenda was stuck in the Senate after barely being passed by the House.

Biden also saw many poll numbers freefalling from where they were a year ago as the consequences of poor decision-making on his part, such as on the supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

In comparison, his job performance has completely flipped since he was inaugurated early last year, on January 20.

On his inauguration day, he had a 61 percent approval rating. At the time, only 30 percent disapproved, with nine percent saying they were undecided.

Biden’s net approval in California at that time was a net positive 31 percent.

The CIVIQS rolling job approval average had 165,786 responses tracked between January 20 and February 12, over one whole year of Biden being in office. It is unknown how many of the respondents identified explicitly from California.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.