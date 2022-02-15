Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) is keeping his lead in the Alabama Senate Republican primary race, a new poll finds.

The poll was conducted by the Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA) political action committee known as FarmPAC which has endorsed Brooks’ primary opponent Katie Britt. Britt is a former lobbyist with the United States Chamber of Commerce’s Business Council of Alabama.

Brooks, according to the poll, commands a lead with 33.7 percent of the vote against Britt’s 28.5 percent. Former U.S. Army Special Operations aviator Mike Durant, backed by political moderates with ties to former President Barack Obama and the Lincoln Project, is running third at 24.4 percent.

About 13 percent of Alabama’s GOP primary voters said they are undecided.

This poll comes after local talk radio host Dale Jackson leaked a poll last week showing Brooks with a lead of 39 percent compared to Durant’s 24 percent and Britt running third with 21 percent.

Brooks in October 2021 slammed FarmPAC, the Business Council of Alabama, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as merely special interest groups with a deep financial stake in mass immigration.

“They want cheap foreign labor crossing our borders,” Brooks said at the time. “And so they have got a lot of money and they try to elect candidates. They try to ensure that their candidates for open borders get elected. So you have them on the one hand coupled [with] the socialist Democrats who seek political power. They think the best way to ensure power is to import people.”

Trump has endorsed Brooks in the Alabama Senate race, as well as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Barry Moore (R-AL), Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rand Paul (R-KY), Americans for Legal Immigration (ALIPAC), and the National Association for Gun Rights, among others.

The Republican primary in the race is on May 24.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.