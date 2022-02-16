Poll: Kamala Harris Job Approval Underwater in Home State of California

Vice President Kamala Harris’s job approval numbers are underwater in her home state of California, according to the latest poll co-sponsored by the University of California, Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times.

Forty-six percent of the registered voters in California disapprove of her performance as President Biden’s second in command. In comparison, only 38 percent said they approved of her performance as vice president, and 16 percent had no opinion.

This recent poll was a complete reversal on Harris’s poll numbers from her home state from last July. At the time, that poll showed Harris with a 49 percent approval and only a 38 percent disapproval.

The poll also noted that the most significant increase for Harris was her disapproval rating and of those that strongly disapprove. Of the current poll’s 46 percent disapproval, 35 percent “strongly disapprove,” a five percent increase since last July.

Breitbart News reported last week that Harris’s staff wanted her to get out of Washington, DC, and view the receding of the Chinese coronavirus as an opportunity to tour the country more and promote the parts of the administration’s agenda that they were able to pass. The report noted that she experienced a “rough first year” filled with “well-publicized gaffes and high staff turnover.”

Additionally, the poll also found that California respondents are unhappy with Biden. Only 47 percent of the respondents approved of Biden, seeing a slightly higher disapproval rating, 48 percent.

Furthermore, California respondents said they are unhappy with the Democrat-led Congress, which has a 20 percent approval with a 72 percent disapproval.

The Berkeley IGS/LA Times poll asked 8,937 registered voters in California and was conducted in English and Spanish between February 3 and 10. The poll’s estimated margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.