Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) spoke to Breitbart News this week, noting that banks in his state are lined up to do business with firearm and ammunition manufacturers who want to do business in Oklahoma.

Stitt said, “We’re a pro-Second Amendment state. I’ll sign any Second Amendment legislation that hits my desk.”

He noted that constitutional carry was the first bill he signed upon taking office, and he made clear that he would use executive orders, lawsuits, and/or sign legislation to further shield Oklahomans’ gun rights in the event of a federal gun control onslaught.

Stitt stressed that Oklahoma’s love for the Second Amendment includes passion for gun and ammo makers.

He said, “We just want all the manufacturers–the arms companies, the ammo manufacturers–to know that they are welcome in our state. There are banks lined up in Oklahoma to do business with the gun manufacturing industry, and the gun industry here in our state.”

Breitbart News talked to Stitt about evidence that banks and financial institutions in other parts of the country have discriminated against the firearm industry, refusing to approve the monies they needed or to process payments for their products.

Stitt responded by explaining how he approaches the relationship between banks and the firearm industry in Oklahoma. “We believe in freedom for businesses, but the distinction is, we will not let a bank do business with the state of Oklahoma and also discriminate. Now, if a bank wants to discriminate on their own, we’re not going to mandate and dictate to a bank who they do business with and who they can’t do business with. But I can assure you there are banks lined up to do business with the gun manufacturers and we would not let them do business with the state of Oklahoma if they also discriminated.”

