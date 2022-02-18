The latest presidential election betting odds have former President Donald Trump as the clear favorite to take back the White House in 2024.
According to Empire Stakes, Trump is the “+300 election betting favorite to win in 2024,” as it notes that sports betting sites “across Europe, where political betting is legal,” began right after the 2020 presidential election.
Empire Stakes provided the implied probability, which has Trump at 25 percent. President Joe Biden follows at +400, or 20 percent, and Vice President Kamala Harris follows with +700, or 12.5 percent.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) comes in fourth, closely behind Harris, standing at +800, or 11.1 percent.
Notably, Kanye West and Joe Rogan were also included, with Ye sitting at +10,000 or 1 percent, and the famed podcaster with +20,000 or .5 percent:
If you’re reading political betting odds for the first time and aren’t sure how they reflect a candidate’s chances of winning, it’s fairly straightforward. The odds show what profit you would make on a $100 bet. So, the lower the odds, the more likely that bet is to win, and so the smaller your profit. Betting on a candidate like DeSantis at +800 is a bigger risk than Trump at +300, but the potential profits are therefore greater.
“Trump’s odds may come as a surprise to those who assumed Donald would fade away following his defeat to Joe Biden in 2020,” Empire Stakes wrote, observing that “his base hasn’t disappeared”:
The reason why Trump is favored in the polls isn’t just because of dissatisfaction among Americans with how Biden is running the country. It’s also down to there being two realistic Democrat nominees for 2024: Biden and Harris. Until the Dems pick a definitive candidate, their odds to win the 2024 election will remain worse than Trump’s.
…
Right now it appears a stand-off between Trump and Biden once again – even though both candidates are well into their senior years. The likes of Vice President Kamala Harris, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and even Hillary Clinton could also be in the running. If you thought drama in US politics had subsided then you’ve seen nothing yet.
Indeed, recent surveys show Americans largely unsatisfied with Biden’s first year in office as his approval rating tanks on key issues, from the economy to the Chinese coronavirus. According to RealClearPolitics, Biden’s approval is underwater with a -12 spread. What is more, recent surveys show Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup among independent voters and in key swing states as well.
