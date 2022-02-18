The latest presidential election betting odds have former President Donald Trump as the clear favorite to take back the White House in 2024.

According to Empire Stakes, Trump is the “+300 election betting favorite to win in 2024,” as it notes that sports betting sites “across Europe, where political betting is legal,” began right after the 2020 presidential election.

Empire Stakes provided the implied probability, which has Trump at 25 percent. President Joe Biden follows at +400, or 20 percent, and Vice President Kamala Harris follows with +700, or 12.5 percent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) comes in fourth, closely behind Harris, standing at +800, or 11.1 percent.

Notably, Kanye West and Joe Rogan were also included, with Ye sitting at +10,000 or 1 percent, and the famed podcaster with +20,000 or .5 percent:

If you’re reading political betting odds for the first time and aren’t sure how they reflect a candidate’s chances of winning, it’s fairly straightforward. The odds show what profit you would make on a $100 bet. So, the lower the odds, the more likely that bet is to win, and so the smaller your profit. Betting on a candidate like DeSantis at +800 is a bigger risk than Trump at +300, but the potential profits are therefore greater.