Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in 2024 Michigan Matchup

Left, Former President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC 2020. Right, President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about labor leaders on February 17, 2021. Trump mocked Biden's response during a CNN town hall on February 16. (Saul Loeb/AFP, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Saul Loeb/AFP, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 Michigan matchup, a Blueprint Polling survey released this week revealed.

The survey, taken February 1-4, 2022, among 632 voters, found Trump with an edge over Biden in the Great Lake State, besting him 40.4 percent to Biden’s 38.2, over one year into Biden’s presidency.

The survey found 13.4 percent of voters remaining undecided. According to the findings, “Trump leads with both those who say they are definitely voting and those who are probably voting, with undecideds and third party choices growing to a combined 36.8% among probable voters.”

Notably, over one-third of black voters say they are undecided. Additionally:

  • Trump holds a 4.9% lead among non-Hispanic White voters.
  • Trump leads by 4% among voters with a college degree.
  • Trump leads by 1% among those without a degree.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3.9 percent:

Biden took Michigan, a key swing state, in the 2020 election, by 2.8 percent. Trump, however, flipped Michigan, which voted blue consistency since the election of 1992, in 2016, besting Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton by less than half of one percentage point. 

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Great Lakes

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Thursday, March 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

 

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 8: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers an economic policy address detailing his economic plan at the Detroit Economic Club August 8, 2016 in Detroit Michigan (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images).

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 8: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers an economic policy address detailing his economic plan at the Detroit Economic Club August 8, 2016 in Detroit Michigan (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images).

The news comes as Biden’s approval ratings continue to crater across the board, reaching new lows one year into his presidency:

As of Friday, Biden’s RealClearPolitics disapproval stood at 53.7 percent.

