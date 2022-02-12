Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in 2024 Michigan Matchup

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 Michigan matchup, a Blueprint Polling survey released this week revealed.

The survey, taken February 1-4, 2022, among 632 voters, found Trump with an edge over Biden in the Great Lake State, besting him 40.4 percent to Biden’s 38.2, over one year into Biden’s presidency.

The survey found 13.4 percent of voters remaining undecided. According to the findings, “Trump leads with both those who say they are definitely voting and those who are probably voting, with undecideds and third party choices growing to a combined 36.8% among probable voters.”

Notably, over one-third of black voters say they are undecided. Additionally:

Trump holds a 4.9% lead among non-Hispanic White voters.

Trump leads by 4% among voters with a college degree.

Trump leads by 1% among those without a degree.

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 3.9 percent:

2024 Michigan General Election Poll: Donald Trump 40% (+2)

Joe Biden 38%@blueprintpoll ~ 632 LV ~ 2/1-2/4https://t.co/rId4mUUZdW — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) February 11, 2022

Biden took Michigan, a key swing state, in the 2020 election, by 2.8 percent. Trump, however, flipped Michigan, which voted blue consistency since the election of 1992, in 2016, besting Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton by less than half of one percentage point.

The news comes as Biden’s approval ratings continue to crater across the board, reaching new lows one year into his presidency:

Biden job approval dips below 40 percent for first time in RealClearPolitics average of polls: 39.8% approve, 54.4% disapprove. https://t.co/68MeU1ximM pic.twitter.com/SBL7e1LOCQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 9, 2022

As of Friday, Biden’s RealClearPolitics disapproval stood at 53.7 percent.