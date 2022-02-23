Fast Food Worker Survives After Being Shot in Face Over $3 Burger

A father working at a George Webb restaurant was shot in the face when twin sisters became disgruntled because their order was missing a three-dollar burger.

The father, 26-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, lost teeth and had his spine fractured in the incident.

WISN reports that twin sisters, Breanta and Bryanna Johnson, became upset over an “incomplete order” around midnight on January 30. One of the sisters allegedly went to the car and retrieved a firearm, then returned and shot Rodriguez; the other sister allegedly punched him.

Both “face attempted homicide charges” because of the shooting and subsequent attack.

Rodriquez said, “I do remember just laying on the ground and just bleeding out…I was in so much shock. I don’t really remember being in much pain, but I remember kind of internally freaking out and being very scared and just telling myself, ‘Wow, I’m probably gonna die here.’”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted that the bullet that struck Rodriguez “went through his lip on the right side of his face. It knocked out several teeth, hit his tongue and fractured parts of his spinal column.”

The Johnson sisters face up to 65 years in prison if found guilty.

