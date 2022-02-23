Republican candidate for Michigan’s Seventh Congressional District state Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte), who is running against Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in the midterm elections, slammed the congresswoman for voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 100 percent of the time.

When asked by Punchbowl News if President Joe Biden’s unpopularity affects her reelection campaign, Slotkin pointed out that midterm elections are also bad for the party not in the White House and acknowledged Biden’s low approval ratings.

“You have to establish yourself as something separate from what people see on TV, and that’s difficult. But that’s our job,” the Democrat congresswoman said, emphasizing that she has “always had to separate [herself] from the party [and] from party leadership.”

However, Slotkin was quickly called out by Barrett for consistently voting with Pelosi.

“Slotkin’s gaslighting of mid-MI voters is really something. She claims to separate from Nancy Pelosi, yet votes with her 100% of the time. Don’t take my word for it, see her record,” Barrett tweeted and included the link to ProPublica, which keeps track of congressional voters.

.@ElissaSlotkin's gaslighting of mid-MI voters is really something. She claims to separate from Nancy Pelosi, yet votes with her 100% of the time. Don't take my word for it, see her record: https://t.co/W6DOcQwPpJ pic.twitter.com/j9aPF4IUHq — Tom Barrett (@barrettbrigade1) February 23, 2022

According to an analysis of ProPublica’s data, Slotkin has voted with Pelosi, who is currently the highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, 100 percent of the time.

“Nancy Pelosi and Elissa Slotkin are from the same party and have agreed on 100 percent of votes in the 117th Congress,” ProPublica stated. “They have disagreed on 0 votes out of 66 votes in the 117th Congress.”

Additionally, while she claims to “separate” herself from her party’s leadership, an analysis of data kept from FiveThirtyEight showed that Sloktin also votes 100 percent of the time with bills supported by Biden.

Barrett, during an interview with Breitbart News Saturday last year, if he is elected to Congress, he would stand up against Biden’s partisan agenda.

“Elissa Slotkin is not a moderate. She’s been in lockstep with Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden this entire term, and we’re gonna call her out on that. It’s just not okay,” the Republican said at the time, “I’m a conservative. I never pretend to paint myself as a moderate.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.