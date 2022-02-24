Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday morning then warned the world of “consequences greater than any of you have faced in history” if any nation seeks to interfere.

“To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside: if you do, you will face consequences greater than any of you have faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me,” Putin said on a morning television broadcast.

Putin’s threats come on the heels of a Russian military operation in Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv that reportedly resulted in explosions. However, Putin claims the military operation would not result in an occupation of Ukraine. “We decided to launch a special military action aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine,” Putin said.

Putin announced the start of a “special military operation” inside of Ukraine. https://t.co/l2emkOkXY2 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 24, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pledged Ukraine would defend itself if under attack from Russia. “But if we come under attack, if we face an attempt to take away our country, our freedom, our lives and lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs,” Zelenskyy said during an overnight address where he spoke in Russian.

Zelensky added Putin’s aggression “could mark the start of a big war on the European continent.” “Any provocation, any spark could trigger a blaze that will destroy everything,” he added.

President Joe Biden has yet to address the nation about Putin’s latest moves in Ukraine, but he issued a written statement where he promised: “the world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden said:

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable. I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.

Biden will reportedly meet with G7 world leaders and address the American people tomorrow about “further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.”