One Dead, Numerous Wounded in Las Vegas Hookah Lounge Shooting

One person is dead and numerous wounded following an early Saturday morning shooting in a Las Vegas hookah lounge.

KTNV reports that police began receiving calls about the shooting at approximately 3:15 a.m.

Fourteen people were shot, one of whom died.

News3LV notes that “there was a party inside the hookah lounge when an altercation between two men broke out.” The two allegedly began shooting at each other, which resulted in the numerous injuries and one fatality.

Arrests have yet to be made.

USA Today points out that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Dori Koren spoke at a Saturday morning news conference, saying, “The suspects are currently outstanding, but I assure you that they will be caught.”

Two of the injured shooting victims are in critical condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.