Politicians Take Action to Remove Russian Vodka, Spirits from Stores in U.S., Canada

A journalist holds two bottles of vodka that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov delivered to waiting journalists after meetings to discuss the Syrian crisis went late into the evening on September 9, 2016, in Geneva. The United State and Russia agreed a plan to impose a ceasefire in the Syrian …
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
Nick Gilbertson

Politicians in the United States and Canada are taking steps to remove Russian products, including vodka, from store shelves as Russia continues its military offensive against Ukraine.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) took to Twitter Saturday to announce that he has signed an executive order instructing the state’s wine and liquor outlets “to begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits from our liquor and wine outlets until further notice.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) also tweeted he has directed the Ohio Department “to cease both the purchase & sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard.”

In a tweet, Saturday, Texas Governor Greg Abbot (R) “asked the members of the Texas Restaurant Association, Texas Package Stores Association & all Texas retailers to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves.”

In Canada, the Ontario provincial government has instructed the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) to remove all Russian-produced goods from stores, CTV reports. The LCBO is one of the biggest alcohol buyers in the world, and the move will affect its 679 stores in the province.

The outlet reports:

Premier Doug Ford said the discussion about removing Russian-made products began on Thursday, after the government noticed calls for boycotts on social media, and the LCBO received concerned comments from customers about products on store shelves.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca also wrote a letter to LCBO President George Soleas asking him to pull several brands of Russian vodka from store shelves to show support for Ukraine.

“Any and all means of cutting off Russia’s economy should be considered. Both provincially and federally,” Del Duca said.

At least one American liquor store is pulling Russian vodka from its shelves without government direction. Jamie Stratton, a partner at Jacob Liquor Exchange in Witchita, Kansas, said that on Friday, the business removed over 100 bottles from shelves, the Kansas City Star reports.

“As a business owner, that’s not an easy decision to make, but at the end of the day it really is an easy decision,” Stratton told the outlet. “The people of Ukraine have done nothing to deserve what’s happening to them.”

He even poured out a bottle of Russian vodka in a display of symbolism.

“I’m a little bit emotional about it this morning,” he told the Kansas City Star. “It made me feel really good to pour it out.”

He is recommending customers looking for vodka buy Khor – a Ukrainian brand.

