Biden Claims They Will Be Able to Deploy ‘New’ Vaccines in 100 Days

President Joe Biden on Tuesday claimed that his administration would be able to deploy “new” coronavirus vaccines in just 100 days in the event of another variant arising.

“We must prepare for new variants. Over the past year, we’ve gotten much better at detecting new variants,” Biden said while outlining his four-part plan to combat the virus during Tuesday’s State of the Union (SOTU) address.

“If necessary, we’ll be able to deploy new vaccines within 100 days instead of many more months or years,” he asserted, providing no details on how he would make that a reality.

“And, if Congress provides the funds we need, we’ll have new stockpiles of tests, masks, and pills ready if needed,” he continued, adding, “I cannot promise a new variant won’t come. But I can promise you we’ll do everything within our power to be ready if it does.”

The 79-year-old failed to explain how his administration would develop new vaccines in just 100 days. Former President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, for instance, began May 15, 2020, and ended February 24, 2021 — 285 days later.

“We will never give up on vaccinating more Americans. Now, I know parents with kids under five are eager to see a vaccine authorized for their children,” Biden continued, adding that “the scientists are working hard to get that done and we’ll be ready with plenty of vaccines when they do.”