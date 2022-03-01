Election Night Livewire *** Texas Goes First: Primaries in Lone Star State Kick off Midterm Elections

Voters in Texas will set the tone for the beginning of the 2022 midterm election cycle with the first regularly scheduled primaries taking place Tuesday.

Voters will decide if GOP Gov. Greg Abbott will represent the party again, or if he will face a runoff later in the spring, and will decide similar fates for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton. Key congressional races throughout Texas will also help determine the future of the GOP, with proxy wars playing out in several, particularly in the eighth congressional district in a battle between Morgan Luttrell and Christian Collins.

Rep. Van Taylor (R-TX) is another one to watch, as a gnarly sex scandal smacked him right before the election–but it may have been too late to make a difference. How Taylor fares–and whether he can avoid a runoff–remains to be seen, but is one of the bigger stories to watch on Tuesday night.

Democrats will likely nominate former Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke as their gubernatorial candidate, and also face intra-party battles in key congressional districts, especially that of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX). Cuellar is aiming to hold back a primary challenge from socialist Jessica Cisneros.

Perhaps more important than any particular race, though, is how demographic shifts–specifically among Hispanic voters in the Rio Grande Valley, who have been swinging hard towards the GOP in recent years–play out. Whether that trend continues, intensifies, or slows, is something to watch.

What’s more, former President Donald Trump has more than 30 endorsements on the line in Texas on Tuesday. While it is as yet unclear, Trump very well could go undefeated–though some of his candidates could end up in runoffs. How powerful the Trump endorsement remains with him out of office is a key factor on the line in Texas this evening as well.

In addition to all that, it is impossible to ignore that Democrat President Joe Biden and his ally House Speaker Nancy Pelosi–another leftist Democrat–scheduled Biden’s first State of the Union address during the timeframe in which the results will be streaming in from Texas. Perhaps that is to try to keep the subject off the midterms as long as possible, as the next scheduled primaries are not until May, especially as Biden’s approval rating lags significantly and his agenda is halted in Congress despite Democrat majorities in both chambers.

Follow along here for live updates as the results pour in from across Texas after the polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Texas–8 p.m. eastern time.

UPDATE 8:23 p.m. ET

Down in Texas’s 28th congressional district, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) appears to from early returns be in very serious trouble. The Democrat trails his socialist primary challenger Jessica Cisneros significantly in early returns. With 22 percent reporting, Cisneros has 71.8 percent of the vote while Cuellar is down at just 21.7 percent. This could spell major problems for national Democrats if Cuellar loses his primary.

UPDATE 8:19 p.m. ET

The GOP Attorney General race is a very different story, with just 7 percent reporting according to the New York Times. Incumbent Ken Paxton is under 50 percent with just 43.8 percent, while challenger Neil P. Bush is at 21.9 percent. Other challengers Eva Guzman and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) are in the mix too. If Paxton does not get 50 percent plus one vote, he would be forced into a runoff in May. It’s still early but warning signs are suggesting this one could drag out.

UPDATE 8:17 p.m. ET

The first results are now in from the GOP governor primary and Abbott has a commanding lead as well, at 68.6 percent with 15 percent of precincts reporting according to the New York Times. Challengers Don Huffines and Allen West, while both over 10 percent each, are way below where they needed to be in the early returns to force Abbott into a runoff. This would need to change significantly for Abbott to be in trouble.

UPDATE 8:12 p.m. ET

according toThe first results are in in the Democrat primary for governor the New York Times, where O’Rourke has a commanding lead. With 9 percent reporting, O’Rourke has more than 90 percent of the vote–unsurprising since he did not face a serious challenge for the Democrat nomination.

UPDATE 8:04 p.m. ET

The polls are closed in most of Texas and the first results should start trickling in soon as mail ballots are counted and reported first. Since these are partisan primaries, do not expect a mirage whereby different voting habits of different parties–Republicans voting in person versus Democrats voting by mail–to play out in the reporting of these results.

UPDATE 7:55 p.m. ET

Minutes away from the polls closing, Gov. Abbott makes a last second push for more votes:

Polls close in less than TEN MINUTES!



If you are in line, make sure to stay in line.



Thank you to all those who made their voices heard in this election!



El Paso & Hudspeth counties – you have another hour to VOTE! — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 2, 2022

The polls close in most of Texas at 8 p.m. eastern time–but in El Paso and Hudspeth counties they remain open until later. Results are expected to be mostly final and reported in the next few hours by around 1 a.m. eastern.