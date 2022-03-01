CLAIM: President Biden declared during Tuesday’s State of the Union address that the Chinese coronavirus no longer needs to control Americans’ lives due to the “progress” made during his administration.

VERDICT: False. America is moving past the virus, but not because of any progress made during his presidency, as the science has not changed.

“Because of the progress we’ve made, because of your resilience and the tools we have, tonight I can say we are moving forward safely, back to more normal routines,” Biden said, failing to mention that blue state leaders and federal agencies just recently began to ease mandates before the SOTU address and months before the midterm elections. In fact, the Democrat-led House of Representatives and Biden White House conveniently lifted their mask mandates right before his big address.

Biden continued, briefly mentioning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issuing new masking guidance, freeing most of the country from the burden of face coverings.

“Thanks to the progress we have made this past year, COVID-19 need no longer control our lives,” he continued.

However, Biden attributed the loosened restrictions and rules to the “tools” and progress made during his presidency, despite the fact that the science has not changed. Drugstore masks continue to be ineffective, as documented by studies and acknowledged by the CDC and Fauci themselves. Additionally, vaccines have been available over the past year, yet several blue areas still reimplemented coronavirus restrictions in Biden’s first year in office, imposing mask mandates and continuing to force children to mask up in school as elite leftists failed to abide by their own standard, forgoing masks for their own convenience.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)– the Republican governor who has championed liberty in his state over the past two years while facing constant criticism from lockdown Democrats — is among those who have pointed out that the science has not changed, despite the fact that Democrats appear to be suggesting otherwise to justify their past year of forced masking and restrictions.

“The science has not changed one iota. We knew from the beginning, and that’s why Florida never imposed a forced masking policy on school children, and that’s why we fought to liberate the kids from the forced masking that was done on the local level because there was never a justification for it,” DeSantis said during a press conference weeks ago.

“So when you start to see them kind of reevaluate or say all this, just understand this. The science didn’t change. The medical science didn’t change. The political science changed. They feel the heat. They know that voters have been tired of perpetual lockdown policies,” he continued.

“They know that they have basically offered no offramp and they know that they’re fixing to be whooped at the polls, so that’s causing the epiphany,” he added.