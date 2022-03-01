First lady Jill Biden brought Melissa Isaac as her guest to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night, a proud supporter of Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Isaac, the Gizhwaasod (“Protector of the Young”) at the Michigan Department of Education’s Indigenous Education Initiative and founder of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe’s Project AWARE Program, has previously said that arguments against “teaching Critical Race Theory is a smokescreen.”

“Let’s call it for what it is CENSORSHIP,” Isaac said in a 2021 tweet. “That’s what we’re really talking about. Censoring systemic racism, injustice, and inequality will NOT ungay the gay, unqueer the queen, nor will it reduce the number of [Black, Indigenous, people of color] killed by police brutality. It will not keep my indigenous sisters from going Missing and being Murdered, and it definitely won’t kill the Indian to save the man…..We are still here.”

According to Fox News, Isaac previously expressed excitement over a failed recall in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

“The recall petitions, according to Mount Pleasant’s Morning Sun, accused two members of the school board – Courtney Stegman, the board’s secretary, and Wiline Pangle, a trustee – of ‘teaching of critical race theory and using curriculum to introduce students to alternative forms of sexuality, supporting vaccines and being disrespectful to members of the public who opposed all of it,'” noted Fox News.

