‘Mothers Against Murderers’ Push Gun Control in Florida

Mothers Against Murderers Association (MAMA) took part in a rally for gun control in Florida on Sunday, calling for gun bans and the passage of new gun laws.

Also in attendance at the rally was Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action.

MAMA publicized the rally with a Facebook post that said: “Join MAMA and other local gun violence prevention groups this Sunday, February 27th from 10 AM-Noon at John Prince Park in Lake Worth as we come together to end gun violence in Palm Beach County! Guns are THE leading cause of trauma-related deaths in our country, and we can work together to save lives.”

The Palm Beach Post notes over 50 people attended the rally where Angela Williams, the founder of MAMA, described gun violence in Palm Beach County as an epidemic.

Seven people have been killed in firearm-related deaths in Palm Beach County this year.

Williams said, “We can (talk about) who died from COVID and cancer and all these other diseases, but this is a different kind of fight because somebody is taking your life.”

Other women attending the gun control event pointed to the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting and called for an “assault weapons” ban, while others called for the repeal of Stand Your Ground.

