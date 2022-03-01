Watch Live: House GOP Holds Media Town Hall to Address Biden’s ‘State of the Union in Crisis’

House Republicans will hold a town hall with media outlets on Tuesday ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The event will feature members of Republican leadership, Senate Republicans, and Republican National Committee (RNC) surrogates. The town hall will start at 10:00 A.M. Eastern and conclude at 2:00 P.M. Eastern.

GOP lawmakers will discuss Biden’s performance one year into his administration and what the president should discuss during his address to Congress and the nation.

Congress’s Office of the Attending Physician updated its policies Sunday so that lawmakers and others do not have to wear masks during the State of the Union address.

Biden’s team has changed his address to portray the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as an existential crisis to the West after they had hoped to make the address a reset of his administration.

The president will also reportedly try to address the soaring inflation, rising crime, and coronavirus restrictions that continue to dampen Americans’ desire to return to normalcy.

Biden will also argue he accomplished great things despite “deep challenges,” including a relatively small majority in the House and a split 50-50 Senate majority.

Biden is also expected to call for Congress to pass legislation to make the United States more competitive with China, although Republicans have said the Democrat-led bills are riddled with left-wing provisions and would not do enough to combat a rising China.

The Washington Post reports he “will also call on Congress to increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $2,000, raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, and create a national paid family leave program, according to aides. On climate change, he’ll push for clean energy tax credits that were part of his stalled legislative agenda, according to a White House fact sheet sent out late Monday.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.