An alleged intruder was fatally shot Thursday morning in Houston, Texas, after entering a home and opening a bedroom door.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m., ABC 13 reported.

Police indicated the homeowner was sleeping on the second floor when he heard glass break. The alleged intruder then entered the home, came upstairs, opened the bedroom door, and the homeowner shot him in the neck.

The alleged intruder fled the home and went to a neighbor’s house, telling them he had been shot and seeking medical help.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, time ran out while he was at the neighbor’s house and the alleged intruder died.

“A homeowner was asleep up on the second floor of his residence when he heard the backdoor glass break. The intruder went upstairs and also managed to open the door to his bedroom. At that point, the homeowner, seeing the intruder, discharged his firearm striking the intruder in the neck area,” Houston Police Department Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

Police were unclear as to whether or not the alleged intruder was armed.

“At this time we don’t believe there will be any charges on the homeowner,” Izaguirre said.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.