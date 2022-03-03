Texas Sees Higher Voter Turnout After Election Integrity Law

Texas’s first in the nation primary election saw an increase in voter turnout Tuesday night, shattering the 2018 midterms following the passages of the Lone Star State’s Senate Bill 1 last year — the same common-sense election integrity legislation that Democrats fought against, claiming “voter suppression.”

The Lone Star State’s Tuesday night primary election — the first major election since the state’s election integrity legislation was signed into law — ran smoothly as polling locations appeared not to have reported any negligible issues.

The primary election turnout saw over a 300,000 vote increase from the 2.56 million votes in 2018 to 2.93 million votes in 2022, in addition to polling places reporting very few issues.

This comes after Democrats claimed that the new law would have made voting harder last year. In fact, in a revolt to halt the legislative voting process for the bill, some Texas Democrats fled the state so the state GOP would not have the quorum needed to vote, as Breitbart News reported. However, the Democrats returned to the Lone Star State in the end, and the bill was passed and signed into law.

However, Democrats — such as Texas’s Democrat gubernatorial nominee Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke and failed 2020 Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams — claimed that the election integrity bills across the country would suppress votes. Instead, the number of voters increased.

Since its passage, the law has since strengthened voter ID requirements, extending early voting to happen on the weekends, cracked down on partisan ballot harvesting, and mandated increased bipartisan poll observation — which the Republican National Committee (RNC) revealed exclusively to Breitbart News that they spent months investing in election integrity across the state ahead of Tuesday. Breitbart News reported on Tuesday:

The RNC told Breitbart News the committee hired many in-state election integrity directors, in-state election integrity counsels, and has recruited thousands of volunteers to poll-watch and ensure transparency across the board in Texas in accordance with the RNC’s election integrity program. … The committee’s effort successfully recruited over 260 poll watchers to be at over 240 polling locations on election day to cover 100 percent of the over 480 target poll watching shifts. They also have recruited nearly 200 poll watchers at 125 polling locations throughout the early voting process, covering 100 percent of the target early-voting poll watching shifts. Furthermore, the committee has acquired over 1,500 poll workers at 810 polling locations on election day to cover 100 percent over 1,600 poll working shifts, in addition to over 920 poll workers at 90 locations throughout the early voting process, covering 100 percent of target early-voting poll working shifts. The RNC will also have 12 local volunteer attorneys throughout Texas and have a dozen on-the-ground staffers between the RNC and Republican Party of Texas.

As a result of having nigher turnout after the Democrats claimed that it would cause for there to be voter impression, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel questioned the Democrats by saying: How many more times are Democrats going to tell the same lie?”

“When states like Georgia and Texas pass smart election integrity legislation, they see higher turnout and fewer issues at the polls,” the chairwoman added in a statement. “It’s not worth paying attention to Democrats and their corporate media allies who hyperventilate about made-up voter suppression – Republicans are busy doing actual work to improve our elections.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.