The Republican National Committee (RNC) revealed exclusively to Breitbart News that the committee has spent months investing in election integrity across Texas ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

The RNC prepared for Tuesday’s primary elections occurring across the Lone Star State by spending months working to continue their unprecedented state-by-state election integrity program to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections.

The RNC told Breitbart News the committee hired many in-state election integrity directors, in-state election integrity counsels, and has recruited thousands of volunteers to poll-watch and ensure transparency across the board in Texas in accordance with the RNC’s election integrity program.

“Ensuring free and fair elections means dispatching trained volunteers on the ground to promote transparency,” RNC spokesperson Nicole Morales told Breitbart News.

The RNC spread its election integrity investment across ten key counties in the state between poll watchers and poll workers during the state’s early voting and on election day.

The committee’s effort successfully recruited over 260 poll watchers to be at over 240 polling locations on election day to cover 100 percent of the over 480 target poll watching shifts. They also have recruited nearly 200 poll watchers at 125 polling locations throughout the early voting process, covering 100 percent of the target early-voting poll watching shifts.

Furthermore, the committee has acquired over 1,500 poll workers at 810 polling locations on election day to cover 100 percent over 1,600 poll working shifts, in addition to over 920 poll workers at 90 locations throughout the early voting process, covering 100 percent of target early-voting poll working shifts.

The RNC will also have 12 local volunteer attorneys throughout Texas and have a dozen on-the-ground staffers between the RNC and Republican Party of Texas.

Everyone who will participate in early voting and who will participate on election day is trained in the best practices, election integrity reporting, and poll watching and working to ensure maximum transparency, according to the RNC. The efforts are mirrored from the same election integrity coverage that proved successful in Virginia’s November 2021 gubernatorial election.

“The RNC’s unprecedented election integrity operation, which we deployed in Virginia’s November elections, is hard at work in Texas. We look forward to replicating this effort nationwide come midterms,” Morales added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.