Exclusive — Priests for Life’s Frank Pavone: ‘The Brandon Administration Is Destroying Our Country’

Fr. Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, told Breitbart News the “Brandon administration” is destroying the country and our standing abroad — adding, “we can no longer assume that all of those who are in public office want what is best for the country.”

“The Brandon administration is destroying our country,” Pavone told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

This is why there is a lingering sentiment of frustration and anger among the American people, Pavone said, lamenting the tendency of Democrats to call things “by their wrong names.”

“They can’t tell the difference between a riot and a peaceful protest. They can’t tell the difference between a legal immigrant and an illegal immigrant. They can’t tell the difference between reproductive freedom and the killing of a baby. So this blindness has taken over, and we see it in this weak leadership at the current time,” Pavone said.

“America is on a — most people agree, we’re going in the wrong direction. We’re on a path where we can no longer assume that all of those who are in public office want what is best for the country,” he said, adding that the only “logical way to explain some of this behavior and some of this failure in leadership is that they don’t want America to succeed.”

“That’s why so many of us, myself included, are vigorously behind President Trump, vigorously behind the movement,” he said, emphasizing the importance of the midterm elections, as it will serve as a “roadblock in the path of extreme legislation that would make things even worse.”

But Biden’s weakness, he continued, is affecting how America is viewed abroad as well, deeming the situation in Ukraine a result of the “perceived weakness of American leadership rights now.”

“Under President Trump, this simply would not have happened, and I think the sooner the American people recognize that, the better off we will be. In the meantime, I don’t think Biden is capable of handling this situation, and that is a scary thing to have to conclude,” Pavone said, adding that people must be committed to replacing the current leadership in White House and Congress and to helping people “connect the dots to not let them think, ‘Oh, this just happened or it would have happened anyway.'”

“No. Other people, countries, other world leaders, they can sense — they can see weakness when it manifests itself, and it’s certainly manifesting itself in this current administration,” Pavone added.