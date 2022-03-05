‘High Capacity’ Magazine Ban Heads to Gov. Inslee’s Desk

A ban on the importation and manufacture of “high capacity” magazines is heading to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s (D) desk.

KGW8 reports that the ban, contained in Senate Bill 5078, passed the Washington House by a vote of 55 to 42 on Friday night.

SB 5078 bans the “manufacturing, distribution, possession, import or purchase” of magazines holding more than ten rounds of ammunition, while allowing those who currently own such magazines to keep them.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson praised the passage of the ban, noting that he has been pushing it for five years:

AG Ferguson releases statement on the passage of legislation to ban the sale of high-capacity magazines, which he has proposed as Attorney General Request legislation every year starting in 2016. #waleg pic.twitter.com/rFo2qHGfjF — Washington State Attorney General (@AGOWA) March 5, 2022

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety suggests that Washington state already has the 9th most stringent gun controls in the country. Those controls include universal background checks, a red flag law, gun storage laws, a permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun for self-defense, a waiting period for gun purchases, and regulations on gun parts kits, among other things.

