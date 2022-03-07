Nearly one in three (30 percent) of Americans drove less in February, with the majority of those citing President Joe Biden’s high gas prices as the cause for less time on the road, a Monday Morning Consult poll revealed.

While about 85 percent of Americans commute to work by car, 57 percent of Americans who drove less in February did so because of the high price of gas. Thirty-three percent said they utilized their cars less because their routine was different. Fourteen percent cited “other” reasons.

Overall, 53 percent said they drove the same amount of time in February. Only nine percent said they drove more.

The poll comes as the price of gas per gallon has reached more than $4.00 amid inflationary pressures. Breitbart News reported:

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. benchmark, rose as high as $130.50 a barrel before retreating to $123.09. WTI’s highest price since 1983 was $143.67 in 2008. Adjusted for inflation that would be $186.73. Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, traded as high as $139.13 on Sunday evening. By 8:45 P.M. EST, Brent was down to $126.30. Oil prices have risen on fears of a full embargo against Russian oil, which accounted for about 10 percent of the global supply before the invasion of Ukraine. As well, many in the market are refusing to bid, ship, or unload Russian oil, pushing up demand for other sources. The Russian benchmark, known as Urals, has traded at a steep discount to Brent over the past week.

Meanwhile, Biden reportedly sent a delegation to meet Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro to discuss buying Venezuelan oil. Venezuela is likely perceived by Biden as a source for oil to replace Russia’s energy supply to the West.

Joe Biden is frantically searching the globe to see if anyone but Texas might have some spare oil. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) March 7, 2022

Biden seems to prefer purchasing oil from socialist Venezuela to ramping up domestic oil supply from American producers. America’s dependence on foreign oil contributed to the $1.00 per gallon gas price increase over Biden’s first year as president.

The poll surveyed 2210 adults February 17-19. The margin of error is + / – 2 percent.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø