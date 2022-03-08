Poll: Majority of Democrats Agree that Photo ID to Vote Is a ‘Reasonable Measure’

The vast majority of likely voters, including a majority of Democrats, agree that it is reasonable to require an individual to show a photo ID in order to vote, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked, “Is requiring photo ID to vote a reasonable measure to protect the integrity of elections?”

Overall, nearly three-quarters of likely voters say it is a reasonable measure, while 20 percent say it is not. However, that general sentiment is shared across the political aisle, as a majority of Republicans and Democrats — 90 percent and 59 percent, respectively — consider photo ID a “reasonable measure.” Additionally, 76 percent of independent voters hold that view as well.

This points to a gap between the true positions held by Democrat voters and the agenda items pushed by far-left politicians, many of whom categorize voter ID laws and other related measures as “racist” in nature. Yet, time and time again, these radicals have shown their hand. For instance, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) was caught in a conundrum after previously requiring children and adults to show a vaccination card and photo ID in order to enter basic establishments. At the time, many pointed to the irony of her hypocritical edict, as far-left Democrats consider such moves as “racist” when it comes to casting a vote.

Per Rasmussen Reports:

President Biden’s strongest supporters are most likely to oppose voter ID laws. Among voters who Strongly Approve of Biden’s job performance as president, only 40% say requiring photo ID to vote is a reasonable measure to protect the integrity of elections and 51% disagree. By contrast, among voters who Strongly Disapprove of Biden’s performance, 95% believe requiring photo ID to vote is a reasonable measure to protect the integrity of elections and only three percent (3%) disagree.

The survey also found 62 percent identified election integrity as an important issue in the upcoming elections. A majority across the board — 74 percent of Republicans, 52 percent of Democrats, and 60 percent of independents — hold that view as well.

The survey, taken March 3 and 6, 2022, among 1,000 likely U.S. voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent.