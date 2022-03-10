Former Zelensky Spokeswoman: It Would Be a ‘Tragedy’ if Kamala Harris Won Presidency

US Vice President Kamala Harris attends a press conference with the Polish President at Belwelder Palace in Warsaw, Poland, March 10, 2022. - Harris pays a three-day trip to Poland and Romania for meetings about the war in Ukraine. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SAUL …
SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Kristina Wong

Iuliia Mendel, a former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted Thursday it would be a “tragedy” if Vice President Kamala Harris were to become president.

Mendel Mendel was quote-tweeting a video clip of Harris’s press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, where the vice president laughed when asked a question about Ukrainian refugees. Mendel apparently later deleted her tweet. Here is a screenshot:

Image from iOS (10)


Specifically, a journalist asked Harris what the U.S. would do to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland and in the U.S. and then asked Duda a question.

After Duda gestured for Harris to speak first, she cracked a joke and began laughing, prompting Duda to take the question directed at him.

Harris is visiting Eastern Europe in the midst of an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine that began in late February, to reassure allies.

Harris also during the press conference with Duda mistakenly called Eastern Europe the “northern flank” before correcting herself to say the “eastern flank.”

