Iuliia Mendel, a former press secretary to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, tweeted Thursday it would be a “tragedy” if Vice President Kamala Harris were to become president.

Mendel Mendel was quote-tweeting a video clip of Harris’s press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday, where the vice president laughed when asked a question about Ukrainian refugees. Mendel apparently later deleted her tweet. Here is a screenshot:

Specifically, a journalist asked Harris what the U.S. would do to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland and in the U.S. and then asked Duda a question.

After Duda gestured for Harris to speak first, she cracked a joke and began laughing, prompting Duda to take the question directed at him.

Kamala CACKLES hysterically in Europe, then her brain SNAPS with CRINGE when asked about Russian War Crimes. Oh Dear God. This is a total disaster.pic.twitter.com/SnekyOOZEa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 10, 2022

Harris is visiting Eastern Europe in the midst of an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine that began in late February, to reassure allies.

Harris also during the press conference with Duda mistakenly called Eastern Europe the “northern flank” before correcting herself to say the “eastern flank.”

KAMALA HARRIS: "I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment, what is at stake this very moment are some of the guiding principles…" pic.twitter.com/QOsMKRTRsQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2022

