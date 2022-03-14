Seven men were injured Sunday afternoon outside a pizza shop in Chicago when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

The Chicago Sun-Times notes the incident occurred about 3:40 p.m.

The seven men were outside a Little Caesars restaurant when a vehicle pulled up. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown indicates there was a brief discussion then someone inside the vehicle opened fire “almost immediately.”

ABC News reports that two of the seven men were critically injured.

The seven injuries were part of a weekend in which 13 people were shot and wounded in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago, and one person was shot and killed.

NBC 5 points out the weekend’s shooting fatality occurred at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, when a woman “in the 800 block of East 83rd Street” was shot.

The woman was with a 19-year-old man when someone walked up and opened fire. The woman and the man were both shot in the face and the woman succumbed to her wounds.

The Chicago Tribune observes that 94 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through March 4, 2022.

